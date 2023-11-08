Splash Car Wash to honor Arkansas veterans with free Best Car Washes



LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Splash Car Wash announced in a press release a special Veterans Day tribute.

In recognition of the sacrifices and dedication of our veterans and active military, Splash Car Wash will be offering free Best Car Washes, valued at $25 each, on Nov. 10-12.

With over 222,000 veterans residing in Arkansas, according to a 2022 news release from the Arkansas House of Representatives, Splash Car Wash is seeking to serve as many veterans as possible.

Splash Car Wash has already donated 1,022 Best Washes, with a total value of $25,550, to veterans and active military.

Veterans are invited to visit any participating Splash Car Wash location during the Veterans Day weekend.

All they need to do is present a valid form of military identification to receive their complimentary Best Wash.

“As a vet myself, I take pride in serving those who serve us,” said Bryan Hooten, Cabot store manager.

