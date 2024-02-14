 Splash opens first Massachusetts wash, continues construction on others

MILFORD, Conn. — The latest wash is the chain's first location in the state.

By Rich DiPaolo
Rich DiPaolo is the Associate Publisher – Editorial of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
MILFORD, Conn. — Splash Car Wash, headquartered in Milford, Connecticut, announced the opening of its 62nd site, a new express wash located in Randolph, Massachusetts, the chain’s first location in the state.

The latest wash commences Splash’s expansion into the Massachusetts market and is equipped with a 150-foot conveyor tunnel, 15 free self-service vacuum stations and a mat cleaning room.

The project was led by Glen Sheeley, director of development and construction at Splash, along with his partner, Wayne Sheeley.

Together, the Sheeleys have managed several of Splash’s recent de novo washes, including the two most recent openings in Derby and Milford, Connecticut.

Furthermore, Splash re-opened its Brewster (former Fast Lane Oil Change & Car Wash prior to Splash’s acquisition) and Cicero, New York, washes after major renovations, which included entire equipment overhauls, the addition of self-service vacuums and various exterior enhancements.  

A project with similar renovations is currently underway at Splash’s Greece, New York, wash.

In other development news, Splash has two Vermont washes near completion, one in Shelburne and the other in Rutland, both under the management of Aaron Vincelette, one of Splash’s development partners.

Splash currently has 10 more construction projects underway with anticipated openings over the next 12 months.

ScrubaDub opens new flagship location in Worcester, Massachusetts

NATICK, Mass. and WORCESTER, Mass. — ScrubaDub Park Ave. kicked off its grand opening with 15,000 complimentary Ultra carwash coupons mailed to Worcester neighbors.

By PCD Staff
ScrubaDub opens new flagship location in Worcester, Massachusetts

NATICK, Mass. and WORCESTER, Mass. — ScrubaDub announced in a press release their newest location at 575 Park Ave. Worcester, Massachusetts.

The Worcester flagship facility features eco-friendly design with state-of-the-art robotics, fast pass technology and a flat conveyor belt for stress-free entry to the express carwash tunnel.

Every customer receives ScrubaDub's signature perks: free pretzels, stickers for kids, dog treats, and a Satisfaction Center with courtesy towels and window cleaner.

