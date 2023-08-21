Splash Car Wash hits 60 sites

MILFORD, Conn. — Splash Car Wash, headquartered in Milford, Connecticut, announced in a press release the opening of its 60th location in Leray, New York.

The new site, which has a 130-foot conveyor with 19 free self-service vacuum stations, is Splash’s 41th New York state location.

The Leray location was completed under the direction of Dave Clements and Jeff Arnold, Splash’s development partners and the former owners of the Classy Chassy chain, which Splash acquired in October 2021.

Clements and Arnold are managing the construction of sites in Henrietta, Clay and Hamburg, all of which are in New York and are slated to open in early 2024.

Splash is also undergoing substantial renovations at its Greece location, which formerly operated under the Buckman’s brand.

These improvements are expected to be completed by December.

Construction continues in Randolph, Massachusetts and Derby, Connecticut, with an anticipated opening in early September.

The sites being constructed in Shelburne and Rutland, Vermont, are expected to open this fall.

The Vermont sites are being developed under the oversight of Aaron Vincelette, one of Splash’s development partners.