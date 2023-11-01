 Summit Wash Holdings continues to expand footprint

Summit Wash Holdings continues to expand footprint

ORLANDO, Fla. — Waters Car Wash grows by 11 locations in Orlando.

By PCD Staff

ORLANDO, Fla. — Summit Wash Holdings announced in a press release the expansion of the organization’s footprint under the Waters Car Wash brand in greater Orlando.

The addition of 11 Waters locations through the acquisition of Car Wash Palace and Squeeky’s, brings the company’s store count to 48, with additional expansion initiatives underway.

“We are thrilled to announce the expansion of the Waters. We are not just growing our business; we are reinforcing our commitments to these incredible communities,” said Dan Pittman, CEO of Summit Wash Holdings. “When customers visit Waters, they can expect unparalleled quality, service and customer experience.”

As Summit Wash Holdings continues to expand, so do the job opportunities and attractive career paths for all its associates.

To support the expansion, Waters Car Wash announced the company will hire over 80 new team members in the Orlando market by the end of 2023.

“Our commitment to providing exceptional carwash services goes hand in hand with our dedication to creating local job opportunities,” said Pittman.

