PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Summit Wash Holdings has announced in a press release the expansion of their marketing team with the addition of Bert Kelly as the director of marketing and communications.

Kelly joins the team from National Carwash Solutions, where he was a senior marketing manager.

Summit Wash Holdings is a leading, membership-focused car wash group with 54 locations (Russell Speeder’s Car Wash / Water’s Car Wash) throughout Connecticut, New York, Nebraska, Kansas and Florida.