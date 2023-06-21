Inaugural Take 5 Takeover raises $1,800 for Duke Children’s Hospital

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Take 5 Car Wash announced in a press release the resounding success of its first Take 5 Takeover event, held Friday, June 16, in support of Duke Children’s Hospital.

The event, joined by enthusiastic volunteers from Duke Children’s, resulted in an outstanding fundraising achievement of $1,800 throughout the day, the company reported.

“We are incredibly proud of the outcome of our inaugural Take 5 Takeover event,” said Matt Pickelsimer, VP of field operations at Take 5 Car Wash. “The dedication of our team onsite and the passionate involvement of Duke Children’s Hospital volunteers have truly showcased the power of collective efforts. The funds raised will go a long way in supporting the exceptional care provided by Duke Children’s Hospital and making a positive impact on the lives of young patients and their families.”

The event received overwhelming support from the local community, who rallied behind the cause and contributed to the fundraising total.

Take 5 Car Wash reported the company remains steadfast in its mission to serve the community and plans to continue hosting Take 5 Takeover events in the future.

“We are inspired by the success of our first Take 5 Takeover event, and we look forward to organizing more events in the future,” added Pickelsimer. “Through these initiatives, we strive to create lasting positive change, strengthen community bonds and support organizations like Duke Children’s Hospital that play a vital role in providing specialized care for children.”