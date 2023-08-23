Tint World plans strategic development in North/South Carolina

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Tint World Automotive Styling Centers announced in a press release a new area development agreement that it says will result in six new locations throughout North and South Carolina.

Under the agreement, Shawn McMaster, Jaysen McMaster Forman and Candi Krueger, who opened Tint World locations in Fayetteville and Greensboro, North Carolina, in 2023, will open three additional locations in North Carolina (Asheville, Weddington, Winston-Salem) and three in South Carolina (Columbia, Greenville, Spartanburg) in the next several years.

“We’re proud to set out on this journey with Shawn, Jaysen and Candi,” said Charles J. Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World. “Along with our other franchisees in this region, and throughout the markets we serve, they have delivered spectacular results. That’s a powerful statement about our proven franchise systems and our commitment to ensuring Tint World franchisees have every opportunity to maximize the financial and business potential in their markets.”

Tint World currently has nine locations in North Carolina and two locations in South Carolina, all of which have been among the fastest growing franchises in recent years, according to the company.

“Our experience with Tint World has been nothing but rewarding,” McMaster said. “We all have different backgrounds, and that diversity allows us to deliver comprehensive high-quality service and products for every driver in our current and future markets. We’re also able to take full advantage of all the tools and benefits Tint World offers franchisees, and we’re incredibly excited about the opportunities ahead of us thanks to this agreement.”