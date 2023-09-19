 Tint World adds Pembroke Pines location

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The new store takes the franchise’s total number of Flori-da locations to 22.

By PCD Staff

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Tint World Automotive Styling Centers announced in a press release the opening of its 22nd location in the company’s home state of Florida. 

Tint World Pembroke Pines, owned by Jeff Beauplan and John Blakley, will further expand access to the company’s premium automotive aftermarket accessories and services in southern Broward County and the Fort Lauderdale area.

These products and services include automotive paint protection film, window-tint solutions, wheels and tires, audio and video packages, custom lighting, detailing, and more. 

“John and I are college friends who graduated together and have always shared similar interests and a determination to succeed,” Beauplan said. “We’ve worked hard building our careers in technical fields, and it was time to pursue our entrepreneurial interests as well. With countless franchise options to choose from, Tint World stood out to us as the clear answer for ownership, combining a proven business model with an exciting brand and culture.”

“Their world-class training, processes and marketing make it intuitive to get started, and the products and services they offer meet and exceed the demands of everyday drivers and automotive enthusiasts alike,” added Blakley.

Beauplan and Blakley are software and chemical engineers by trade, respectively, and spotted Tint World as a lucrative investment while researching franchise options. 

“John and Jeff are impressive, driven young men and a perfect match for our brand at Tint World,” said Charles J. Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World. “Combining their experience and skill sets with our proven franchise systems and processes is delivering an immediate impact and is a recipe for sustained growth. When you look at what they’ve accomplished so far, there’s no doubt in our mind that their store will succeed and become a staple for drivers throughout the Pembroke Pines area.” 

Tint World Pembroke Pines, located at 6941 SW 196th Ave. #13-16, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33332, serves the Pembroke Pines, Weston, Miramar and Fort Lauderdale communities.

