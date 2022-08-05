Tire Discounters expands services with carwash acquisition

CINCINNATI — Tire Discounters, a tire and service provider, announced in a press release expansion into a new automotive segment with the acquisition of Carriage House Car Wash. This move is a valuable addition to the portfolio of Wood Family Brands, as the company seeks to deliver customer solutions across a spectrum of automotive needs.

Carriage House Car Wash has been a trusted, family-owned business in the greater Cincinnati area for many years, complementing Tire Discounters’ values and commitment to serving customers. Steven Wood, division vice president of Tire Discounters, said this acquisition was a natural fit and will strengthen the Wood family’s ability to deliver customer value beyond the company’s core of tires and automotive service. “As we continue to grow through strategic partnerships and acquisitions, we look for opportunities that make sense both for our customers and our overall business model,” Wood said. “Carriage House pushes Tire Discounters into an exploding automotive segment, while also providing us with end-to-end customer solutions.”

According to Wood, the company plans to expand the carwash business quickly, growing to 20 carwash locations across the Cincinnati area in the next two years. Wood and his team will also be evaluating additional markets beyond Cincinnati and the possibility of co-locating Carriage House at Tire Discounters locations. According to Justin Stone, Carriage House co-founder, this partnership is a key step in positioning the brand for significant growth into the future. “Tire Discounters brings a tremendous arsenal of resources to the table, which will allow for the Carriage House brand to be cared for and strengthened in the coming years,” Stone said. “The team at Tire Discounters has bold plans to take this business to new heights and we are excited to see it all come to fruition.”

Dave Fissel, Carriage House co-founder added, “Carriage House has always been poised to grow with the combination of our best-in-class technology and obsessive focus on customer experience. We are thrilled to be partnering with the Tire Discounters family, which will enable us to take the business to the next level.” Jamie Ward, president and CEO of Tire Discounters, says this announcement is yet another signal that Tire Discounters is in the long game to deliver outstanding customer service through innovative partnerships and expansion opportunities. “This acquisition is a bold step for Tire Discounters. We are committed to delivering innovative customer solutions and know that entering the carwash market is the right next step for us,” Ward said. “The synergies between our existing business and Carriage House allow us to ultimately deliver a new level of service for our customers.”

