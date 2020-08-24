Connect with us
Tommy’s Express Car Wash opens three sites in August

 

HOLLAND, Mich. — Tommy’s Express Car Wash is pleased to announce the opening of three new franchise locations in the month of August 2020, according to a press release.

Located in Twin Falls, Idaho; Orland Park, Illinois; and Sarasota, Florida, these independently owned and operated locations will maintain the growing brand’s signature commitment to outstanding guest experience and wash quality, the release continued. 

Tommy’s Express is a next-gen, high-efficiency national carwash franchise that provides fast, safe and sophisticated carwashing with affordable pricing and membership packages, the release noted.

Each highly recognizable location is equipped with an approximately 130-foot dual belt conveyor system, soft cloth brushes, tire shine service, body wax, and a license plate recognition system and mobile app for TommyClub members, the release stated.

Self-serve interior cleaning and vacuuming is available on-site, the release added.

“We are excited to bring the exceptional Tommy’s Express experience to the communities of Twin Falls, Orland Park and Sarasota,” said Ryan Essenburg, president and chief innovation officer of Tommy’s Express. “Our new guests will love our world-class wash, smooth-ride dual belt conveyors, free vacuums, interior detail kits and on-site mat washers. Additionally, our innovative, easy-to-use TommyClub app gives our guests a quick, convenient and contact-free way to keep their vehicles clean.”

These locations bring the total number of Tommy’s Express Car Wash facilities in operation to 48, with over 230 future sites currently in development in the U.S. and abroad, the release concluded.

Tommy’s Express Car Wash opens three sites in August

