Wash Talk ep. 111: Back in the trade show rhythm

In today’s episode of Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast, Host Camille Renner reads the May 2022 cover story of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine, titled “Back in the trade show rhythm.”

Click Here to Read More

The episode briefly covers what to expect at the upcoming The Car Wash Show™, which is taking place in Nashville, Tennesee, on May 9-11, and then gives listeners a short guide about making a Nashville trip successful.

A transcription of this episode can be found here.

Be sure to like and comment on this episode!

Listen here or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher.