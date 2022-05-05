 Wash Talk ep. 111: Back in the trade show rhythm
Wash Talk ep. 111: Back in the trade show rhythm

Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk ep. 111: Back in the trade show rhythm

A quick overview of The Car Wash Show™ and guide to visiting Nashville.

Wash Talk ep. 110: Leadership series — Challenges facing women leaders

Past guests from our Leading Women in Carwash series give their insights on leadership.

Wash Talk ep. 109: Site Insights

An article reading of the March 2022 cover story, this episode features real estate and design insights from two market leaders.

Podcasts

Wash Talk ep. 111: Back in the trade show rhythm

 

on

A quick overview of The Car Wash Show™ and guide to visiting Nashville.
In today’s episode of Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast, Host Camille Renner reads the May 2022 cover story of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine, titled “Back in the trade show rhythm.”

The episode briefly covers what to expect at the upcoming The Car Wash Show™, which is taking place in Nashville, Tennesee, on May 9-11, and then gives listeners a short guide about making a Nashville trip successful.

A transcription of this episode can be found here.

Be sure to like and comment on this episode!

Listen here or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify and Stitcher.

