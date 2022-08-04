 Wash Talk ep. 123: Appreciating Carwash Employees
Wash Talk ep. 123: Appreciating Carwash Employees

 

Following the announcement of the 2022 Most Valuable Carwasher, we look at what makes carwash employees special.

An audio reading of the article titled “Appreciating carwash employees,” this episode of Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast discusses the unique skillset found in your carwash team and calls for you to share what inspires you about your employees.

Find a transcription of this episode here.

Listening to the episode here or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify and Stitcher. Or, watch the original interview on our YouTube channel.

Be sure to like, comment and subscribe!

