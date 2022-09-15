Continuing with the Wash Talk executive series, this episode features John Teddy, the president of Take 5 Car Wash and executive vice president of Car Wash North American at Driven Brands. Host Camille Renner and Teddy specifically talk about the growth, success and future of Take 5 Car Wash.

With 360-plus locations spanning the nation, Take 5 is one of the largest express carwash brands in the U.S. During this interview, Teddy discusses the inception of the Take 5 brand, what makes it unique and the latest innovations recently announced by the company.

Tune in to the episode below or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher.