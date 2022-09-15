 Wash Talk ep. 128: Exec. Series — Take 5 Car Wash
Wash Talk ep. 128: Exec. Series — Take 5 Car Wash

Wash Talk ep. 127: Offering Free Vacuums

Wash Talk ep. 126: Executive Series — Magnolia Wash Holdings

Wash Talk ep. 125: 2022 NRCC Preview
Wash Talk ep. 128: Exec. Series — Take 5 Car Wash

What drives success for this growing chain? Listen in to find out.

Wash Talk ep. 127: Offering Free Vacuums

Amid rising costs, we wondered if free vacs for customers has a substantial ROI.

Wash Talk ep. 126: Executive Series — Magnolia Wash Holdings

Insights from CEO Jose Costa about what drives success for the leading carwash brand.

Podcasts

Wash Talk ep. 128: Exec. Series — Take 5 Car Wash

 

on

What drives success for this growing chain? Listen in to find out.
Continuing with the Wash Talk executive series, this episode features John Teddy, the president of Take 5 Car Wash and executive vice president of Car Wash North American at Driven Brands. Host Camille Renner and Teddy specifically talk about the growth, success and future of Take 5 Car Wash.

With 360-plus locations spanning the nation, Take 5 is one of the largest express carwash brands in the U.S. During this interview, Teddy discusses the inception of the Take 5 brand, what makes it unique and the latest innovations recently announced by the company.

Tune in to the episode below or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify and Stitcher.

