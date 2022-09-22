Wash Talk ep. 129: From the NRCC Show Floor

In this special edition of Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast, Associate Publisher — Editorial Rich DiPaolo interviews Northeast Regional Carwash Convention (NRCC) 2022 Co-Chairmen Dave Ellard and John Shalbey right on the NRCC trade show floor.

Click Here to Read More

Amid the lively chatter surrounding the trio from the 300-plus booths, Shalbey and Ellard touch on the event’s successful turnout, the inspiring keynote speaker and more.

Tune in to the episode below or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher.