Wash Talk ep. 129: From the NRCC Show Floor

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

An on-location interview with the co-chairmen of NRCC 2022.
In this special edition of Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast, Associate Publisher — Editorial Rich DiPaolo interviews Northeast Regional Carwash Convention (NRCC) 2022 Co-Chairmen Dave Ellard and John Shalbey right on the NRCC trade show floor.

Amid the lively chatter surrounding the trio from the 300-plus booths, Shalbey and Ellard touch on the event’s successful turnout, the inspiring keynote speaker and more.

Tune in to the episode below or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify and Stitcher.

For more information about NRCC 2022 and planning for 2023, please visit www.nrccshow.com.

