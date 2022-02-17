 Wash Talk ep. 100: Member benefits
Wash Talk ep. 100: Member benefits

 

An audio reading of the article “Member Benefits” that addresses common questions about wash club plans.

For the exciting 100th episode of Wash Talk: the carwash podcast, PC&D is featuring an audio reading of the article “Member Benefits,” that initially ran in the Jan. 2021 issue of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.

For insights on the relevant topic of unlimited wash clubs, Associate Publisher — Editorial Rich DiPaolo spoke to the following industry experts:

  • Craig Kjorlien, sales at WashCard
  • Scott Pashley, CRO for EverWash. 
  • Chad Bartlett, senior marketing manager for NCS Vehicle Care

You can find a transcription of this episode here.

Be sure to like and comment on this episode.

Listen here or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify and Stitcher.

