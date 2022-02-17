Wash Talk ep. 100: Member benefits

For the exciting 100th episode of Wash Talk: the carwash podcast, PC&D is featuring an audio reading of the article “Member Benefits,” that initially ran in the Jan. 2021 issue of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.

For insights on the relevant topic of unlimited wash clubs, Associate Publisher — Editorial Rich DiPaolo spoke to the following industry experts:

Craig Kjorlien, sales at WashCard

Scott Pashley, CRO for EverWash.

Chad Bartlett, senior marketing manager for NCS Vehicle Care

You can find a transcription of this episode here.

