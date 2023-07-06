 Wash Talk Ep. 160: Macro trends with Harry Caruso

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Professional Carwashing & Detailing
Podcasts

Wash Talk Ep. 160: Macro trends with Harry Caruso

Hear Caruso’s insights on the market and learn what carwash operators need to know heading into the second half of this year.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

On today’s episode, Harry Caruso, CEO and founder of Car Wash Advisory, discusses how macro trends are affecting operators and the carwash industry in 2023.

Related Articles

Hear Caruso’s insights on the market and learn what carwash operators need to know heading into the second half of this year.

For more information about CWA, visit www.carwashadvisory.com.

Listen to the episode above or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify and Stitcher.

Be sure to check out the video interview of this podcast below.

Watch the episode above and find more Wash Talk episodes on our YouTube channel.

You May Also Like

Podcasts

Wash Talk Ep. 151: ZIPS Car Wash’s Car Wash Convos series

Rich DiPaolo is joined by Mark Youngworth of ZIPS Car Wash to discuss ZIPS’ community-focused approach through strategic partnerships.

Avatar
By Rich DiPaolo

On this episode of Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast, host Rich DiPaolo is joined by Mark Youngworth, chief marketing officer for ZIPS Car Wash, to discuss ZIPS’ community-focused approach through strategic partnerships.

For more information about ZIPS Car Wash, visit www.zipscarwash.com.

Listen to the episode above or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher.

Read Full Article

More Podcasts Posts
Wash Talk Ep. 150: Discussing PE and more with Autobell’s leadership

On this episode of Wash Talk, host Rich DiPaolo catches up with Chuck Howard and Carl Howard of Autobell Car Wash.

By Rich DiPaolo
Wash Talk Ep. 149: Are you a SmartOperator?

In this episode, Michael O’Donnell of Smart Solutions discusses how technology is transforming the carwash industry.

By Michael O’Donnell
Wash Talk Ep. 148: Catching up with Matthews Real Estate Investment Services

Beryl Grant and Clay Smith of Matthews Real Estate Investment Services discuss recent news and market trends.

By Rich DiPaolo
Wash Talk Ep. 147: Are You Considering Selling?

Rich DiPaolo speaks with Harry Caruso of Car Wash Advisory about what carwash operators need to know if they are considering selling their business.

By Rich DiPaolo

Other Posts

Summit Wash Holdings announces acquisitions; CWA advises Waters Car Wash

NORWALK, Conn. and WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The initial platform was formed with multiple acquisitions and consists of 37 carwash sites across the Northeast, Florida and Nebraska markets.

By PCD Staff
Carwash M&A transaction database debuts to the public

MIAMI — This database is encouraged to be used alongside the M&A transaction data to provide readers with unique insights in the carwash industry.

By PCD Staff
Wash Talk Ep. 146: Exec. Series — Mammoth Holdings

Dave Hoffmann discusses some factors operators should consider before moving forward with selling their carwashes.

By Rich DiPaolo
PC&D Unscripted ep. 84: Interview with Jose Costa of Magnolia Wash Holdings

Magnolia Wash Holdings’ CEO and host Rich DiPaolo discuss the company’s current and future plans as well as market trends.

By PCD Staff