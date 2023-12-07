 Wash Talk Ep. 180: Brian Mattingly of Welcomemat

Wash Talk Ep. 180: Brian Mattingly of Welcomemat

Mattingly shares his vision of the future of carwashing including advancements in data collection and a focus on strong brand development.

Avatar
By Brian Ankney

In this episode of Professional Carwashing and Detailing’s Wash Talk, Brian Mattingly, discusses his journey with Welcomemat, a company focused on helping local businesses gain access to data. Mattingly highlights the evolution of Welcomemat from direct mail to digital marketing, emphasizing their entry into the carwash space through innovative solutions tied to point-of-sale software.

Mattingly shares how a pivotal moment in the business occurred when a carwash owner faced challenges with coupon handling due to a new automated pay station. Welcomemat integrated technology to transmit coupon data without physical handling, marking their entry into the carwash space. They became one of the first companies to connect with point-of-sale software in the carwash industry.

Watch or listen to this episode to learn more!

For more information about Welcomemat, visit welcomematservices.com.

Listen to the episode above or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify and Stitcher.

Be sure to check out the video interview of this podcast below.

Watch the episode above and find more Wash Talk episodes on our YouTube channel.

