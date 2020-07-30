Connect with us
Wash Talk Ep. 30: The Maze of Zoning and Permit Issues

 

This episode of Wash Talk is an audio reading of the article, “The maze of zoning and permit issues” by Senior Editor Meagan Kusek that was featured in our April 2020 issue. This article discusses how to navigate the labyrinth of bureaucratic red tape needed to start a carwash.

In this article, Kusek spoke with industry experts:

  • Derrick Merchant, CEO of 7B Building & Development
  • Timothy Hogue, president of Modernwash Buildings and Designs
  • Dave Hail, vice president of facilities development with Mister Car Wash.

Advertisement
