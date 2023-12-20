 Wash Talk Ep. 182: Phil Marquart from Dencar Technology

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Carwash.com
Helping carwash owners and operators manage and grow a thriving business
Podcasts

Wash Talk Ep. 182: Phil Marquart from Dencar Technology

Phil discusses carwash technology, focusing on the efficiency and effectiveness of automated systems.

Avatar
By Brian Ankney
Phil Marquart from Dencar discusses the evolving landscape of carwash technology

In this Wash Talk interview, Phil Marquart from Dencar discusses the evolving landscape of carwash technology, focusing on the efficiency and effectiveness of automated systems versus human involvement.

Related Articles

He acknowledges that while a highly skilled salesperson can outperform automated systems, such individuals are limited in terms of availability and consistency. By contrast, automated pay stations, which Dencar has designed for speed and efficiency, can handle high volumes and operate 24/7 without relying on human staff.

Tune in to learn more!

For more information, visit https://www.dencartechnology.com/.

Listen to the episode above or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify and Stitcher.

Be sure to check out the video interview of this podcast below.

Watch the episode above and find more Wash Talk episodes on our YouTube channel.

You May Also Like

Shore Corporation
Video

Road to AAPEX, Ep. 9: The roads that connect us

As Joe Keene toils away on the Blackwood, Editor David Sickels investigates a different type of automotive connection: Telematics.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

The automotive aftermarket is about connections. Connections to the right parts, to the right places, to the right people. It’s the roads we travel down together that make us grow closer and bring us together. That’s the feeling that paves the Road to AAPEX as Babcox Media’s Joe Keene, an ASE-certified technician, traverses the Bonneville Salt Flats in his fixed-up Lincoln Blackwood. Flashback to fixes that made the journey possible: new tires and rims to fuel injectors, windows, and a new A/C unit.

Read Full Article

More Podcasts Posts
Wash Talk Ep. 174: EWC secures $150 million incremental credit facility

John Roush shares his perspective on what operational excellence means to his business and the current state of the carwash market.

By Rich DiPaolo
Wash Talk Ep. 173: The rise of mini carwash tunnels

Host Rich DiPaolo and Ben Branam from AutoBrite dive into the exciting potential of building or converting to mini tunnels in the carwash industry.

By Rich DiPaolo
Wash Talk Ep. 172: Driving more member ‘at bats’

Host Rich DiPaolo talks with Brian Mattingly of Welcomemat about strategies for increasing member engagement, with a focus on identifying and retaining champion members.

By Rich DiPaolo
Wash Talk Ep. 171: The benefits of hiring workers with disabilities

Pazdel and Mauler discuss topics including debunking common myths about hiring workers with disabilities, the positive impact on employee retention and cost savings.

By Rich DiPaolo

Other Posts

Road to AAPEX, Ep. 8: Paving the way for automotive innovation

Watch to see how far automotive innovation has brought us to get to where we are today, and where it might take us tomorrow.

By PCD Staff
Road to AAPEX, Ep. 7: Connecting to future automotive technology

As Joe Keene connects with the Lincoln Highway’s history, David Sickels glimpses into the future of automotive technology.

By PCD Staff
Road to AAPEX, Ep. 6: Historic mile markers on the road of progress

Babcox Media’s Joe Keene enters Iowa on his drive to AAPEX and discovers the charm of small-town America along the Lincoln Highway.

By PCD Staff
Road to AAPEX, Ep. 5: At the crossroads of automotive’s past and future

While Joe Keene continues down the highway in the refurbished Lincoln, David Sickels sets off to visit Proterra.

By PCD Staff