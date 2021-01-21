Connect with us
Wash Talk Ep. 52: Analyzing the 2020 Top 50 List

 

on

This episode of Wash Talk is an audio reading of the article “Analyzing the 2020 Top 50 List,” by Senior Editor Meagan Kusek, which was featured in the November 2020 issue of Professional Carwashing & Detailing. This article takes a look at the list and the trends it forecasts for the industry at large.

In this article, Kusek spoke with industry experts:

  • Steve Gaudreau, president of Brink Results and partner in WashCourse.com
  • Paul Fazio, CEO of SONNY’S Enterprises
  • Jeff Pavone, founding partner at Amplify Car Wash Advisors and Commercial Plus
  • Eric Wulf, CEO of International Carwash Association.

You can read a transcription of this podcast here.

Listen here or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify and Stitcher.

In this article:
on

