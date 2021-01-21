Wash Talk Ep. 52: Analyzing the 2020 Top 50 List

This episode of Wash Talk is an audio reading of the article “Analyzing the 2020 Top 50 List,” by Senior Editor Meagan Kusek, which was featured in the November 2020 issue of Professional Carwashing & Detailing. This article takes a look at the list and the trends it forecasts for the industry at large.

Click Here to Read More

In this article, Kusek spoke with industry experts:

Steve Gaudreau, president of Brink Results and partner in WashCourse.com

Paul Fazio, CEO of SONNY’S Enterprises

Jeff Pavone, founding partner at Amplify Car Wash Advisors and Commercial Plus

Eric Wulf, CEO of International Carwash Association.

You can read a transcription of this podcast here.

Be sure to like and comment on this episode.

Listen here or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher.