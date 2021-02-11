Connect with us
0

Podcasts

Wash Talk Ep. 55: Executive Series 1.1 – The Top 5: Mister Car Wash

 

on

On this episode of Wash Talk, our host, Senior Editor Meagan Kusek, speaks with Mayra Chimienti, vice president of operations services at Mister Car Wash, to discuss what she believes has led the company to its current level of success. 

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

A central theme is that Chimienti believes it is the people who have made Mister Car Wash one of the largest players in the industry.

Be sure to like and comment on this episode!

Listen here or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify and Stitcher.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Podcasts: Wash Talk Ep. 50: M&A Heats Up

Podcasts: Wash Talk Ep. 49: Previewing the 2021 Women in Carwash Event

Podcasts: Wash Talk Ep. 48: Understanding Ceramic Coatings

Podcasts: Wash Talk Ep. 47: Success Tips from Tommy’s Express Car Wash

Advertisement

on

Wash Talk Ep. 55: Executive Series 1.1 – The Top 5: Mister Car Wash

on

Wash Talk Ep. 54: Undercarriage Washes and Rust Prevention

on

Wash Talk Ep. 53: Tips for Setting Detailing Prices

on

Wash Talk Ep. 52: Analyzing the 2020 Top 50 List
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Carwash News: Market Focus: Moo Moo’s 18th grand opening benefits the Westerville Area Resource Ministry

Products: Wiper blades

Podcasts: Wash Talk Ep. 55: Executive Series 1.1 – The Top 5: Mister Car Wash

Carwash News: Flagstop Car Wash completes conversions, announces 3 new locations

Carwash News: El Car Wash opens new facility to serve Palmetto Bay and Pinecrest

Digital Edition

Current Video
play
PC&D Unscripted 25: Is Carwashing Recession-Proof?

Video Series

Podcasts

Webinars

Polls

Has your carwash been able to stay open during the coronavirus crisis?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

POPULAR POSTS

selling, buyer, businessman selling, buyer, businessman

Operations and Management

The current private equity landscape
scratches, swirls, swirl marks scratches, swirls, swirl marks

Detailing

The truth about the origins of scratches and swirls
carwash, detailing, soap, car carwash, detailing, soap, car

Guest Post

Carwashing vs. detailing
Radiant Express Car Wash Radiant Express Car Wash

Conveyors and Tunnels

Profile: Radiant Express Car Wash
Connect