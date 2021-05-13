 Wash Talk Ep. 68: Brighten up Sales with Headlight Restoration | Professional Carwashing & Detailing
Podcasts

Wash Talk Ep. 68: Brighten up Sales with Headlight Restoration

This audio reading of “Brighten up sales with headlight restoration” discusses some of the finer points of working and offering this service.

Wash Talk Ep. 67: FAQs about Selling and Buying Carwashes

Wash Talk Ep. 66: High Carwash IQ

Podcasts

Wash Talk Ep. 68: Brighten up Sales with Headlight Restoration

This episode of Wash Talk is an audio reading of the article “Brighten up sales with headlight restoration,” by Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo, which was featured in the December 2020 issue of Professional Carwashing & Detailing. This article discusses some of the finer points about headlight restoration.

In this article, DiPaolo spoke with the following experts:

  • Paul Krivos, sales manager at Auto Magic and
  • Scott Morgan, product manager for Auto Magic.

You can read a transcription of this podcast here.

Be sure to like and comment on this episode.

Listen here or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify and Stitcher.

