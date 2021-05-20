 Wash Talk, Ep. 69: Previewing the 2021 SCWA Convention & EXPO
Wash Talk, Ep. 69: Previewing the 2021 SCWA Convention & EXPO

Wash Talk, Ep. 69: Previewing the 2021 SCWA Convention & EXPO

Chuck Space, executive director of the Southwest Car Wash Association (SCWA), discusses some of the highlights for this year’s show.

Wash Talk, Ep. 69: Previewing the 2021 SCWA Convention & EXPO

On this episode of Wash Talk, we spoke with Chuck Space, executive director of the Southwest Car Wash Association (SCWA).

Space discusses some of the highlights for the 2021 SCWA Convention & EXPO, taking place at the Fort Worth Convention Center in Fort Worth, Texas, from June 9-11.

For more information about the association and trade show, visit www.swcarwash.org.

Be sure to like and comment on this episode.

Listen here or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify and Stitcher.

