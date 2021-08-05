Wash Talk Ep. 80: The Basics of Carwash Site Design

This episode of Wash Talk is an audio reading of the article “The basics of carwash site design” by freelance contributor Eugene Allen, which was featured in the May 2017 issue of Professional Carwashing & Detailing. This article discusses what you need to consider when planning your carwash site. In this article, Allen spoke with the following experts:

Click Here to Read More

Roger Pencek, president of Car Wash Brokers Inc.

Christopher Crawford, president of Car-Wash-Architect.com.

You can read a transcription of this podcast here.

Be sure to like and comment on this episode.

Listen here or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher.