 Wash Talk Ep. 80: The Basics of Carwash Site Design
Wash Talk Ep. 80: The Basics of Carwash Site Design

on

Wash Talk, Ep. 79: FAQs about Dilution Systems

on

Wash Talk Ep. 78: Explaining Chemical pH

on

Wash Talk, Ep. 77: The Origins of Micro-scratches and Swirls
PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

PC&D Unscripted 43: True Blue Car Wash Acquisition Updates

PC&D Unscripted 42: Winter Prep for Carwashes

Wash Talk Ep. 80: The Basics of Carwash Site Design

This audio reading of “The basics of carwash site design” discusses what you need to consider when planning your carwash site.

Wash Talk, Ep. 79: FAQs about Dilution Systems

Scott Campbell, global product manager for Hydro Systems, answers the five most commonly asked questions about dilution equipment.

Wash Talk Ep. 78: Explaining Chemical pH

This audio reading of “Explaining chemical pH” discusses proper titration for your carwash chemicals.

Podcasts

Wash Talk Ep. 80: The Basics of Carwash Site Design

This episode of Wash Talk is an audio reading of the article “The basics of carwash site design” by freelance contributor Eugene Allen, which was featured in the May 2017 issue of Professional Carwashing & Detailing. This article discusses what you need to consider when planning your carwash site. In this article, Allen spoke with the following experts:

  • Roger Pencek, president of Car Wash Brokers Inc.
  • Christopher Crawford, president of Car-Wash-Architect.com.

You can read a transcription of this podcast here.

Be sure to like and comment on this episode.

Listen here or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify and Stitcher.

