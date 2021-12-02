 Wash Talk, Ep. 96: The Science Behind Carwash Soaps - Professional Carwashing & Detailing
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

Podcasts

Wash Talk, Ep. 96: The Science Behind Carwash Soaps

 

on

Today’s Wash Talk podcast episode is an audio reading of a past Professional Carwashing & Detailing article titled “The science behind carwash soaps.”

The original article was written by freelance contributor Jonathan Abrams and is read by Senior Editor Meagan Kusek.

For information about carwash soap chemistry, water reclaim systems and advancing technologies, the author spoke to the following industry experts:

  • Andrew Landa, director of research and development for Zep Vehicle Care
  • Dan Kramer, technical director for Stone Soap Co. Inc.
  • Frank Yonker, vice president of research and development for Qual Chem
  • Doug Marquis, vice president of business development for CSI – Lustra Car Care Products

You can read a transcription of this podcast here.

Be sure to like and comment on this episode.

Listen here or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify and Stitcher.

