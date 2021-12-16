Wash Talk, Ep. 98: Tracking industry trends

This WashTalk episode is an audio reading of an article from the Dec. 2021 issue of Professional Carwashing & Detailing (PC&D) titled “Top 50: Tracking Industry Trends.”
In the article, PC&D freelance contributor Michael Rose takes a look at our 2021 Top 50 Conveyor Chain List and discusses industry trends that the list showcases.
For industry insights, Rose spoke to the following carwash experts:
- Paul Fazio, CEO of Sonny’s The CarWash Factory.
- Steve Gaudreau, president of Brink Results LLC
- Dan Pittman, president of DRB Systems
- Jeff Pavone, partner at Amplify Car Wash Advisors
- Bill Martin of Metro Express Car Wash
For a transcription of the article, find it in the Dec. 2021 digital edition.
