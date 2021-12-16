Wash Talk, Ep. 98: Tracking industry trends

This WashTalk episode is an audio reading of an article from the Dec. 2021 issue of Professional Carwashing & Detailing (PC&D) titled “Top 50: Tracking Industry Trends.”

Click Here to Read More

In the article, PC&D freelance contributor Michael Rose takes a look at our 2021 Top 50 Conveyor Chain List and discusses industry trends that the list showcases.

For industry insights, Rose spoke to the following carwash experts:

Paul Fazio, CEO of Sonny’s The CarWash Factory.

Steve Gaudreau, president of Brink Results LLC

Dan Pittman, president of DRB Systems

Jeff Pavone, partner at Amplify Car Wash Advisors

Bill Martin of Metro Express Car Wash

For a transcription of the article, find it in the Dec. 2021 digital edition.