 Wash Talk, Ep. 98: Tracking industry trends
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

Wash Talk, Ep. 98: Tracking industry trends

on

Wash Talk, Ep. 97: What's New in Carwash Dryers

on

Wash Talk, Ep. 96: The Science Behind Carwash Soaps

on

Wash Talk, Ep. 95: Mistakes Leaders Make
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

Tunnel systems for auto dealers Video
play

Tunnel systems for auto dealers

PC&D Unscripted 54: Prominent real estate trends Video
play

PC&D Unscripted 54: Prominent real estate trends

Current Digital Issue

December 2021

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk, Ep. 98: Tracking industry trends

This episode discusses industry trends that have been gathered from the PC&D Top 50 List.

Wash Talk, Ep. 97: What's New in Carwash Dryers

This episode discusses recent market advancements that are culminating in better overall dryer performance.

Wash Talk, Ep. 96: The Science Behind Carwash Soaps

How companies develop new chemistry that improves wash results and performance.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel
Advertisement

Podcasts

Wash Talk, Ep. 98: Tracking industry trends

 

on

This episode discusses industry trends that have been gathered from the PC&D Top 50 List.

Advertisement

This WashTalk episode is an audio reading of an article from the Dec. 2021 issue of Professional Carwashing & Detailing (PC&D) titled “Top 50: Tracking Industry Trends.”

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

In the article, PC&D freelance contributor Michael Rose takes a look at our 2021 Top 50 Conveyor Chain List and discusses industry trends that the list showcases.

For industry insights, Rose spoke to the following carwash experts:

  • Paul Fazio, CEO of Sonny’s The CarWash Factory.
  • Steve Gaudreau, president of Brink Results LLC
  • Dan Pittman, president of DRB Systems
  • Jeff Pavone, partner at Amplify Car Wash Advisors
  • Bill Martin of Metro Express Car Wash

For a transcription of the article, find it in the Dec. 2021 digital edition.

Advertisement

Listen here or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify and Stitcher.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Podcasts: Wash Talk, Ep. 93: Previewing the Car Wash Show™ 2021

Podcasts: Wash Talk, Ep. 92: Misconceptions about Water Recycling Systems

Podcasts: Wash Talk, Ep. 91: Finding Extra Revenue

Podcasts: Wash Talk Ep. 90: State of the Detailing Industry

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing