 WhiteWater Express Car Wash expands to 106 locations

HOUSTON — Each new location celebrated with free washes and exclusive membership specials.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

HOUSTON — WhiteWater Express opened four locations in November and December, closing out 2023 with 106 sites in six states and 12 MSAs.

Each new location celebrated with free washes and exclusive membership specials to welcome the community to the wash during the grand opening.

● 9235 Westheimer Rd., Houston, Texas
● 3220 Navarre Ave., Oregon, Ohio
● 1378 W 1st St., Springfield, Ohio
● 5762 W Central Ave., Toledo, Ohio

“Thanks to the hard-work and dedication of our entire team, we surpassed 100 locations in 2023, a major milestone for the company and something we are incredibly proud to celebrate. Our commitment to customers, employees, and the communities we serve is stronger than ever and we look forward to 2024,” said Steve Mathis, co-founder and CEO of WhiteWater Express.

All WhiteWater locations feature signature wash services, unlimited monthly plans and complimentary customer amenities with every wash.

WhiteWater also began offering fleet packages in 2023 as well as online sales for both individual washes and plans.

“As our company continues to expand, I am thrilled to see our teams coming together across the Midwest and Southwest to deliver the best possible carwash experience for our customers. We will exceed our 2023 growth in 2024, all while maintaining focus our leadership culture and dedication to the business,” said Clayton Clark, co-founder and COO of WhiteWater Express.

