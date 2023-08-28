WhiteWater Express opens 3 new locations in the Midwest

HOUSTON — WhiteWater Express Car Wash announced in a press release its continual growth in the Ohio and Michigan markets, with the grand opening of three new locations in August.

Two of the washes are in the Dayton, Ohio MSA, and one is in the Greater Detroit area.

These washes are located at the following addresses:

● 9345 Highland Rd., White Lake Charter Township, MI 48386

● 3851 Colonel Glenn Highway, Beavercreek, OH 45324

● 2931 W Alex Bell, Moraine, OH 45459

These new sites bring the WhiteWater footprint in Ohio to 19 locations and 14 locations in Michigan for a total of 99 washes across six states and 12 MSAs.

“I am so proud of our continued growth as a company and excited to see our expansion strategy continue across the Midwest in 2023. This growth provides incredible advancement opportunities for our team through our leadership culture and increases our footprint to better serve our loyal and new customers,” stated Steve Mathis, co-founder and CEO of WhiteWater Express.

WhiteWater Express will offer free washes and exclusive membership deals at these new locations for a limited time to celebrate the grand opening.

All locations will have the WhiteWater signature services, unlimited monthly plans, complimentary customer amenities and career opportunities for new and existing team members in these areas.

WhiteWater will also be hosting onsite community engagement events as part of the grand opening.

The rapid growth of WhiteWater will continue in the second half of the year, with multiple locations opening this fall and winter, according to the company.

WhiteWater is continuing to pursue its expansion strategy in both existing and new markets for greenfield development and acquisitions.