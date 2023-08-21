Woodie’s Wash Shack breaks ground on new location in Fishhawk

LITHIA, Fla. — Woodie’s Wash Shack announced in a press release the groundbreaking of their latest location at 15256 Fishhawk Blvd., Lithia, Florida.

The rapidly growing carwash currently has 14 open locations in the Bay area and expects to open more washes across central Florida this year, the company said.

The surf-inspired carwash chain is offering “epic” discounts for founding members of their newest washes.

Founding membership sign-ups will be available at a discounted rate for those in the Lithia area approaching the opening of the washes.

The company prides itself on using state-of-the-art technology in the carwash industry, which includes a conveyor belt that is safe on rims and tires, a 100–120-foot car wash tunnel that allows for additional services and longer wash times, and an extra-wide tunnel that can accommodate vehicles up to 7’2” wide and 7’2” tall.

“We believe in giving back to the communities where we do business,” Melissa Roberts, business development manager at Woodie’s Wash Shack said. “We’re excited to be expanding into Lithia and look forward to building relationships with these new neighbors by offering special discounts and promotions and fundraising opportunities to those who live here.”

“The rapid expansion of Woodie’s is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team,” Donald Phillips, owner and CEO of Woodie’s Wash Shack said. “We’re thrilled with the success we’ve seen so far, but we’re not stopping here, we’re going to continue to grow, reaching new goals and expanding our reach to bring the Woodie’s experience to even more communities.”