 Woodie’s Wash Shack breaks ground on new location in Fishhawk

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Professional Carwashing & Detailing
Carwash News

Woodie’s Wash Shack breaks ground on new location in Fishhawk

LITHIA, Fla. — Founding membership sign-ups will be available at a discounted rate for those in the Lithia area.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

LITHIA, Fla. — Woodie’s Wash Shack announced in a press release the groundbreaking of their latest location at 15256 Fishhawk Blvd., Lithia, Florida.

Related Articles

The rapidly growing carwash currently has 14 open locations in the Bay area and expects to open more washes across central Florida this year, the company said.

The surf-inspired carwash chain is offering “epic” discounts for founding members of their newest washes.

Founding membership sign-ups will be available at a discounted rate for those in the Lithia area approaching the opening of the washes.

The company prides itself on using state-of-the-art technology in the carwash industry, which includes a conveyor belt that is safe on rims and tires, a 100–120-foot car wash tunnel that allows for additional services and longer wash times, and an extra-wide tunnel that can accommodate vehicles up to 7’2” wide and 7’2” tall.

“We believe in giving back to the communities where we do business,” Melissa Roberts, business development manager at Woodie’s Wash Shack said. “We’re excited to be expanding into Lithia and look forward to building relationships with these new neighbors by offering special discounts and promotions and fundraising opportunities to those who live here.”

“The rapid expansion of Woodie’s is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team,” Donald Phillips, owner and CEO of Woodie’s Wash Shack said. “We’re thrilled with the success we’ve seen so far, but we’re not stopping here, we’re going to continue to grow, reaching new goals and expanding our reach to bring the Woodie’s experience to even more communities.”

You May Also Like

The newest Clean Express team in Lambertville, Michigan, presents the check to Nightingales Harvest.
Carwash News

Green Clean Express donates to The Honor Foundation

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The location offered 10 days of free washes to customers with a donation to The Honor Foundation. ChemQuest provided an additional donation.

Avatar
By PCD Staff
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The location offered 10 days of free washes to customers with a donation to The Honor Foundation. ChemQuest provided an additional donation.

The Virginia Beach Green Clean Express Auto Wash team and representatives from The Honor Foundation at the check presentation.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — According to a press release, funds were raised during a Free Wash Week that celebrated the grand opening of the newest location of Green Clean Express Auto Wash at 3112 Virginia Beach Blvd. in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Read Full Article

More Carwash News Posts
Submissions open for 2023 Top 50 list

Do you own multiple conveyor carwash locations and think you can make it onto this year’s list? The deadline for Top 50 submissions is Oct. 3.

By PCD Staff
Wash Tub offers free washes to educators, faculty and staff

SAN ANTONIO — The free wash offer for educators was valid at all 25 Wash Tub locations August 3-6, 2023.

By PCD Staff
Autobell Car Wash to brighten lives through Make-A-Wish

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The company’s efforts in a summer promotion raised $12,742 for the non-profit organization.

By PCD Staff
Autobell Car Wash donates to Make-A-Wish
El Car Wash launches neurodivergent hiring program

MIAMI — As an official employer partner of The de Moya Foundation, El Car Wash is committed to creating employment opportunities for young adults with unique abilities.

By PCD Staff

Other Posts

Splash Car Wash opens in Oswego, growing chain to 59 washes

MILFORD, Conn. — The new express wash, which is equipped with a 150-foot conveyor and 17 free self-service vacuum stations, is Splash’s 40th in New York.

By PCD Staff
Matthews closes portfolio sale of Heroes Car Wash business and real estate

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The buyer is in a major acquisition phase of express carwashes throughout the Southeast.

By PCD Staff
Magnolia Wash Holdings announces growth capital investment

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As part of the transaction, Oaktree Capital Management has acquired a majority ownership position in the company.

By PCD Staff
WhiteWater Express expands in Southwest, adding 3 locations

HOUSTON — These additions bring WhiteWater’s footprint to 49 locations in Texas and 12 locations in Louisiana.

By PCD Staff