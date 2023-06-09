 Ziebart multi-unit franchisee group expands to Florida - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

Ziebart multi-unit franchisee group expands to Florida

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Vincenzo Carangi and Ann Scalia will serve as part-owners of the Fort Myers location.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

FORT MYERS, Fla. — With a goal to fill the consistently growing demand to protect vehicles from sun, heat and other unpredictable climate conditions, a family-owned multi-unit franchisee group who operate nine thriving Ziebart locations throughout upstate New York is expanding south to grow the brand’s presence in Florida, according to a company press release.

Longtime Ziebart multi-unit franchisees — The Mattiacio Group — who have successfully grown the Ziebart brand in the Northeast over 34 years — recently took ownership of the Fort Myers store at 7131 Alico Road, Unit 105.

Vincenzo Carangi, the group’s managing partner, along with Ann Scalia, vice president of dealer sales, will serve as part-owners of the Fort Myers location.

Carangi has worked with Ziebart since 2011, when he started as a professional sales representative.

Since then, he grew with the company to become general manager, helping open two of The Mattiacio Group’s New York locations, which have each grown to be among the highest performing franchise locations for Ziebart.

Scalia, who has worked with Ziebart for 15 years, leads The Mattiacio Group’s outside sales division, building relationships between Ziebart and local car dealerships.

She is credited with growing the group’s dealership program from 30 to its current 122 dealerships.

The Mattiacio Group CEO and Founder Tony Mattiacio said he’s confident that Carangi and Scalia will prove to be a powerful team in Fort Myers and play a leading role in helping Ziebart to grow their footprint throughout the region.

“While we continue building off the success we’ve found in New York, we’re excited to take all we’ve learned to grow the brand’s presence here in Florida,” said Mattiacio,. “Floridians have proven they’re passionate about protecting their vehicles, and we’ve already seen the need for our quality products and services, particularly window tinting and ceramic coating to fight off that unforgiving Florida sun, as well as our Rhino Linings Spray-On Bed Liner and of course our detailing services.”

Ziebart plans to continue expanding across the state as Floridians continue to seek out the brand’s services to extend the life of their vehicles.

In fact, the most popular services being requested at Ziebart of Fort Myers include window tinting to help keep cars cool, as well as Z-Gloss Ceramic Paint Coating, adding a layer of protection to the car’s paint that’s resistant to acid rain, UV rays and extreme temperatures.

“With this being Ziebart’s only location in Florida, many people are already asking when we’ll expand to other parts of the state,” Carangi said.

For more information on Ziebart’s franchising opportunities, visit ziebart.com/franchise-opportunities.

