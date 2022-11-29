ZIPS Car Wash named ‘Official Car Wash’ of Shocker Athletics - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

PLANO, Texas — As college basketball is underway, ZIPS Car Wash is proud to announce its multi-year investment in Wichita State University and Shocker Athletics through an extensive sponsorship agreement with Playfly Sports Properties and is now the Official Car Wash of Shocker Athletics, stated a press release.

ZIPS will invest in both men’s and women’s basketball and baseball at the university and will enhance the partnership through game day activations, in-venue messaging and premium giveaways at Charles Koch Arena and Eck Stadium, ticket giveaways and post-game consumer offers. “Shocker Athletics is excited to partner with ZIPS Car Wash,” said Wichita State Director of Athletics Kevin Saal. “We are appreciative of their multi-year investment in our basketball and baseball game day experience, which provides critical resources for our programs. We look forward to incorporating these fun and exciting game day activations and giveaways that will take place at future events.”

The sponsorship marks ZIPS’s first integration with Playfly Sports Properties, a marketing and multimedia rights holder for collegiate teams, high school state associations and sports venues across the country. A component of the agreement allows ZIPS access to significant brand visibility among the university fanbases through assets, which include IP marks, radio, social and fan engagement opportunities on campus. Shocker fans can join the fun now by entering to win home game basketball and baseball tickets in the ZIPSme Portal, an enhanced, online customer experience that offers sweepstakes, partner perks and the freedom to manage a ZIPS Unlimited Membership online.

