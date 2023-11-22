 ZIPS Car Wash welcomes new chief marketing officer

PLANO, Texas — Rebecca Latacz will be responsible for brand and promotional strategy, and helping the chain expand its digital and membership platforms.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

PLANO, Texas — ZIPS Car Wash welcomes Rebecca Latacz as its new chief marketing officer (CMO). 

Latacz will be responsible for brand and promotional strategy, and helping the chain expand its digital and membership platforms. 

“We’re honored to have Rebecca join our growing brand to enhance our retail traffic driving efforts and transform our marketing to a more localized approach to benefit the communities we serve,” Gene Dinkens, CEO, ZIPS Car Wash, said. “Rebecca has a proven track record with both established and growth brands, leading marketing strategies that we feel can amplify the foundational work we’ve done over the last year to update our tunnel systems and products to provide the best carwash experience to every customer we serve.”

Latacz comes to ZIPS following five and half years serving as the vice president of marketing for Raising Canes Chicken Fingers, leading the Restaurant Marketing department including the areas of new restaurant openings, promotions, sponsorships and activations. 

During her tenure, the brand experienced tremendous expansion, growing from 250 to over 750 restaurants. 

Latacz’s marketing career includes former marketing leadership roles with Yum! Brands Inc. (Taco Bell, Pizza Hut), TGI Fridays and McDonald’s. 

As CMO, Latacz will oversee all marketing efforts including digital, loyalty, sponsorships and new site openings. 

“I’m excited to join the ZIPS family and be a part of this growing brand. My goal is to help bring unique and profitable traffic driving initiatives to our business,” Latacz said. “Along with the talented support team at ZIPS, we will work to enhance the customer journey at our nearly 280 locations.”

Latacz has a B.A. in Communication Arts and Spanish and a Minor in Business Administration from Villanova University, and a M.S. in Integrated Marketing Communications from Northwestern University.

