 ZIPS expands in Virginia, North Carolina
Carwash News

ZIPS expands in Virginia, North Carolina

 

on

PLANO, Texas — ZIPS recently announced in a press release the acquisition of five carwash locations from Lightning McClean Car Wash in Virginia and North Carolina.

ZIPS newest locations were acquired in late May and are being fully integrated into the ZIPS brand, so customers can enjoy the convenience of ZIPS’ 245 locations, online management of unlimited club memberships, as well as ZIPS Z5X Ceramics, free towels, free surface cleaner and free turbo vacuum systems.

“This multi-site acquisition allows us to serve more customers in a concentrated area of southern Virginia and northern North Carolina, where we already have a strong presence in surrounding cities,” said Mike Corey, chief development officer for ZIPS Car Wash. “Our strategic growth in this area brings added convenience to our customers and helps us accomplish our goals as we expand our footprint this year and work to obtain a strong market presence in communities we serve across the country.”

ZIPS moved into new communities through this acquisition with sites now in Danville, Virginia, and Durham, North Carolina.

Additional sites will add convenience to the greater Lynchburg, Virginia, market where ZIPS currently operates four locations in Roanoke, Salem and Lynchburg.

“To our loyal customers and members, the entire Lightning McClean team would like to extend our sincere gratitude and appreciation to the Durham, greater Lynchburg and Danville communities for your patronage and support over the past three years,” said Scott Hamre, former owner, Lightning McClean Car Wash. “You have truly become family to us, and we hope that we were a bright spot in your day whenever your car needed a wash.”  

