 ZIPS Car Wash provides free wash for veterans
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

on

on

on

Carwash News

ZIPS Car Wash provides free wash for veterans

 

on

PLANO, Texas — For over 10 years, ZIPS Car Wash has extended a free carwash to all United States veterans and active military personnel on Veterans Day, according to a company press release.

The ZIPS free wash this Veterans Day, on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, is one of the company’s best carwash packages and includes all of its exterior cleaning and protection products, as well as free towels for extra drying and surface cleaner to use on site with the company’s free turbo vacuums for self-serve detailing.

“This Veterans Day, we’re giving our best to those who have given their best for our country,” said Gene Dinkens, CEO, ZIPS Car Wash. “While ZIPS has always implemented military support into our business model, in 2021, we have re-focused our efforts to offer programs that emphasize hiring veterans, supporting veteran-owned businesses and extending our unlimited services at a discounted rate to active military and first responders.”

ZIPS will use the honor system to provide free carwashes on Veterans Day for veterans and active military personnel.

These guests are also encouraged to use wash code 1112 for expedited service at their local ZIPS.

The express carwash chain operates 220 locations in 19 states and expects to serve thousands of military personnel with free carwashes this Veterans Day.

In addition, for every person who enters to win ZIPS America’s Dirtiest Car Sweepstakes (enter now https://swee.ps/llIsbBvoa) with the Grand Prize trip to America’s Cleanest City — Honolulu, Hawaii — a $1 donation will be made to Operation Homefront.

Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to build strong, stable and secure military families so that they can thrive in the communities they have worked so hard to protect.

