Mix networking and nightlife at The Car Wash Show™ 2023

LAS VEGAS — Trade shows are incredible resources for networking and pursuing new business opportunities. And after-hours events can offer additional occasions for making business connections.

This year, The Car Wash Show™ is providing attendees with multiple opportunities to connect with their carwash peers through several new experiences, according to www.carwash.org.

In addition to the Monday night Big Bash (sponsored by OPW Vehicle Wash Solutions) and a Car Wash Hall of Fame Inductees celebration is The Car Wash Show After Dark.

The Car Wash Show After Dark is a new VIP program that allows access to exclusive nightlife events to mix with industry colleagues at some of the hottest venues and nightclubs in Las Vegas, according to the association.

After Dark package information can be found on the show site HERE.

For more information and to register for The Car Wash Show™ 2023, please visit www.thecarwashshow.com.