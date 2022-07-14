Champion Xpress Carwash expands in Iowa, enters Illinois market

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Champion Xpress Carwash recently announced in a press release that it has acquired Super Clean Car Wash with two locations in Galesburg, Illinois, and Burlington, Iowa, respectively.

This acquisition expands Champion’s presence in Iowa and introduces Champion Xpress to the Illinois market.

Champion Xpress Car Wash is a family-owned and -operated business with existing locations in Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, New Mexico and Utah.

The Burlington wash is the second of several Champion Xpress locations coming to the Iowa market in the near future.

“The acquisition of Super Clean is a key step in our strategic growth plan for the Iowa market, and we are excited about introducing Champion to the Illinois market,” said Michael Murry, CEO, Champion Xpress Carwash.

The Super Clean washes will be integrated into the Champion brand and will be implemented with select advancements over the next few months.

“I feel confident in the leadership of Champion Xpress and the opportunities they will provide our team members for both personal and career growth. I look forward to watching them serve our industry and community well,” noted Mark Kleine of Super Clean Car Wash.