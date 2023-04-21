 Clean Express Auto Wash raises nearly $7,000 to benefit Avalon Foundation - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

Clean Express Auto Wash raises nearly $7,000 to benefit Avalon Foundation

TOLEDO, Ohio — Clean Express Auto Wash opened its fifth Toledo area location in Sylvania in March 2023.

By PCD Staff

TOLEDO, Ohio — Clean Express Auto Wash announced in a press release the donation of $6,969.49 to the Avalon Foundation, to support their mission of providing support to the rare disease community. 

This occurred at the company’s fifth Greater Toledo-area grand opening held March 24, 2023, at 6307 Monroe St. in Sylvania.

ChemQuest, car wash chemical products and service provider for Clean Express Car Wash, generously donated an additional $1,000 to the Avalon Foundation, the release stated.

During the grand opening, Clean Express Auto Wash offered a free signature “Clean-est” car wash ($18 value) to every customer in exchange for a monetary donation to the Avalon Foundation.

Clean Express Auto Wash also offered discounted retail gift cards with all proceeds donated back to the foundation.

Throughout the grand opening period, Clean Express Auto Wash gave away more than 2,400 free carwashes at a retail value of more than $43,000.

“We truly enjoyed partnering with the Avalon Foundation and supporting their efforts for children with rare diseases and promoting youth leadership. They are expanding their reach across the country, and we look forward to seeing them continue to do more good for others,” said John Roush, Express Wash Concepts CEO. 

The Avalon Foundation was started by Avalon Ayres to promote and teach youth leadership through offering support to kids receiving life-altering treatment for rare diseases.

They build youth leaders in the Toledo area and help families all over the United States.

For more information, visit www.Cleanexpresswash.com.

