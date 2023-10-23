Driven Brands to host third quarter earnings conference call

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Driven Brands Holdings Inc. announced in a press release the company will release its third quarter 2023 earnings before the market opens on Nov. 1, 2023.

Following the release, management will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET to review the company’s financial and operating performance.

The conference call will be available via live webcast on Driven Brands’ Investor Relations webpage at investors.drivenbrands.com.

An archived replay of the conference call will be available later the same day until at least Feb. 20, 2024, through the company’s Investor Relations webpage.