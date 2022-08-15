Gateway Car Wash & Detailing celebrates ribbon cutting

CERES, Calif. — Gateway Car Wash & Detailing recently updated its facility at 3117 E. Service Rd., according to The Ceres Courier .

The Ceres, California, chamber of commerce celebrated Gateway’s remodel with a ribbon cutting on Saturday, Aug. 6.

Mayor Javier Lopez spoke at the event congratulating the owners.

Gateway is owned by two long-time Ceres, California, residents.

Updates to the carwash include a touchless system and free vacuums.

Gateway Car Wash & Detailing now offers memberships.

