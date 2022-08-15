 Gateway Car Wash & Detailing celebrates ribbon cutting
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

Gateway Car Wash & Detailing celebrates ribbon cutting

on

Mint Smartwash opens in Regina

on

Jax Kar Wash adds 11 locations

on

Mammoth Holdings adds Florida location
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

PC&D Unscripted ep. 76: 2022 NRCC Preview Video
play

PC&D Unscripted ep. 76: 2022 NRCC Preview

PC&D Unscripted ep. 75: The Power of Cordless Equipment Video
play

PC&D Unscripted ep. 75: The Power of Cordless Equipment

Current Digital Issue

August 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Wash Of the Week

Recent

Wash of the Week: Finish Line Car Wash

Finish Line recently opened its 11th location.

Wash of the Week: All American Express Car Wash

This Wash of the Week features a single location carwash in California.

Wash of the Week: Sudz Car Wash

This carwash offers automatic and self-serve carwashing as well as mobile detailing services.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk ep. 124: Meet Iona Kearney

The 2022 Most Valuable Carwasher reflects on her time in carwashing.

Wash Talk ep. 123: Appreciating Carwash Employees

Following the announcement of the 2022 Most Valuable Carwasher, we look at what makes carwash employees special.

Wash Talk ep. 122: Marketing Opportunities with Towels

The founder of Towels by Dr. Joe explains why towel marketing can be lucrative for carwash businesses.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Carwash News

Gateway Car Wash & Detailing celebrates ribbon cutting

 

on

CERES, Calif. — Gateway Car Wash & Detailing recently updated its facility at 3117 E. Service Rd., according to The Ceres Courier.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The Ceres, California, chamber of commerce celebrated Gateway’s remodel with a ribbon cutting on Saturday, Aug. 6.

Mayor Javier Lopez spoke at the event congratulating the owners.

Gateway is owned by two long-time Ceres, California, residents.

Updates to the carwash include a touchless system and free vacuums.

Gateway Car Wash & Detailing now offers memberships.

Read the original story here.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Carwash News: Take 5 Car Wash opens 100th store

Carwash News: D&S Car Wash Supply acquires Mid-States Car Wash Solutions

Carwash News: Splash Car Wash acquires Fast Lane Carwash & Oil Change

Carwash News: WhiteWater Express Car Wash completes 4 acquistions

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing