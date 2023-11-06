ICYMI: A look back on the Road to AAPEX

The Lincoln Highway leads to Las Vegas in the Road to AAPEX Season 2
This year, the spotlight shines on the remarkable 2002 Lincoln Blackwood as it travels on a historic journey along the iconic Lincoln Highway.
Road to AAPEX, Ep. 1: Which road do we take?
Babcox Media’s Joe Keene received an offer he couldn’t refuse: Find and fix a rare Lincoln Blackwood and drive it down the Lincoln Highway to AAPEX 2023.
Road to AAPEX, Ep. 2: Get to know the Lincoln Highway
The Lincoln Highway, beginning in NYC and stretching to San Francisco, was the first designed with cars in mind.
Road to AAPEX, Ep. 3: A hunt for rare parts
Babcox Media’s Joe Keene has tracked down elusive parts, but fixing up a Lincoln Blackwood is on another level.
Road to AAPEX, Ep. 4.1: Shifting vehicle service gears
A good project car brings people together. Driving the rare Lincoln Blackwood into Ohio Technical College turned heads.
Road to AAPEX, Ep. 4.2: The Lincoln Blackwood’s big service needs
A paint job, a brake system overhaul, an exhaust system setup and gasket replacements — the Blackwood gets a makeover.
Road to AAPEX, Ep. 5: At the crossroads of automotive’s past and future
While Joe Keene continues down the highway in the refurbished Lincoln, David Sickels sets off to visit Proterra.
Road to AAPEX, Ep. 6: Historic mile markers on the road of progress
Babcox Media’s Joe Keene enters Iowa on his drive to AAPEX and discovers the charm of small-town America along the Lincoln Highway.
Road to AAPEX, Ep. 7: Connecting to future automotive technology
As Joe Keene connects with the Lincoln Highway’s history, David Sickels glimpses into the future of automotive technology.
Road to AAPEX, Ep. 8: Paving the way for automotive innovation
Watch to see how far automotive innovation has brought us to get to where we are today, and where it might take us tomorrow.
Road to AAPEX, Ep. 9: The roads that connect us
As Joe Keene toils away on the Blackwood, Editor David Sickels investigates a different type of automotive connection: Telematics.
Road to AAPEX, Ep. 10: Where the road ends and the show begins
Be sure to watch the conclusion of this year’s Road to AAPEX.