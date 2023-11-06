ICYMI: A look back on the Road to AAPEX

This year, the spotlight shines on the remarkable 2002 Lincoln Blackwood as it travels on a historic journey along the iconic Lincoln Highway.

Babcox Media’s Joe Keene received an offer he couldn’t refuse: Find and fix a rare Lincoln Blackwood and drive it down the Lincoln Highway to AAPEX 2023.

The Lincoln Highway, beginning in NYC and stretching to San Francisco, was the first designed with cars in mind.

Babcox Media’s Joe Keene has tracked down elusive parts, but fixing up a Lincoln Blackwood is on another level.

A good project car brings people together. Driving the rare Lincoln Blackwood into Ohio Technical College turned heads.

A paint job, a brake system overhaul, an exhaust system setup and gasket replacements — the Blackwood gets a makeover.

While Joe Keene continues down the highway in the refurbished Lincoln, David Sickels sets off to visit Proterra.

Babcox Media’s Joe Keene enters Iowa on his drive to AAPEX and discovers the charm of small-town America along the Lincoln Highway.

As Joe Keene connects with the Lincoln Highway’s history, David Sickels glimpses into the future of automotive technology.

Watch to see how far automotive innovation has brought us to get to where we are today, and where it might take us tomorrow.

As Joe Keene toils away on the Blackwood, Editor David Sickels investigates a different type of automotive connection: Telematics.

Be sure to watch the conclusion of this year’s Road to AAPEX.