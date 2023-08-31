 ISTOBAL to attend 2023 NACS Show with latest rollover

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Professional Carwashing & Detailing
Carwash News

ISTOBAL to attend 2023 NACS Show with latest rollover

ATLANTA — The company will showcase its high-end rollover that allows a flexible configuration for program customization, extra options and more efficient and connected technology.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

ATLANTA — On Oct. 4-6 ISTOBAL USA will showcase its ISTOBAL M’WASH PRO, the company’s latest high-end rollover at the NACS Show in Atlanta, (Booth #B5141), according to a press release.

Related Articles

The M’WASH PRO unifies the latest technology and the aesthetics of the group’s European models with the versatility of the FLEX5 line of equipment, the company noted.

This model, developed specially for the U.S. market, responds to a demand from U.S. customers for versatility, higher efficiency and increased profitability.

The new design optimizes wash control and quality, with its various configurations, extra options, and more efficient and connected technology.

The M’WASH PRO’s sleek image can be customized in a wide range of styling details including fairing vinyls and a multitude of LED options that turn the machine into a show, taking customer experience to the next level.

Its advanced technology with state-of-the-art software, modern design and its many available options allow for a wide variety of programs that will increase the value of the average ticket in the installation.

ISTOBAL recognizes the need to cater to many types of vehicles. In recognition of that, they now offer an extra wide option specifically for wider vehicles.

The company released their extended height option several years ago which targets taller vehicles such as Sprinter vans.

Now, with an extended width option available as well, customers can expand their market even further, maximizing their profits, the company said.

You May Also Like

Take 5 Car Wash Joins Take 5 Oil Change for 18th Annual Children’s Hospital Fundraiser
Carwash News

MILES Auto Spa celebrates grand reopening of Mallory Station location

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The reopened site marks the debut of its reimagined concept, MILE15, that offers one exterior carwash for one low price.

Avatar
By PCD Staff
MILES Auto Spa logo

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — MILES Auto Spa and Express Carwashes announced in a press release that the carwashing enterprise will celebrate the grand reopening of its Mallory Station Road location with a free weekend of carwashes Friday, Aug. 25 through Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023.

The reopened site, located at 404 Mallory Station Road in Franklin, marks the debut of its reimagined concept, MILE15, that offers one exterior carwash for one low price to provide an easy, convenient option for customers.

Read Full Article

More Carwash News Posts
Ultimate Shine announces grand opening of Ohio location

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — This new carwash marks Spotless Brands’ 20th location to operate under the Ultimate Shine Car Wash brand and the second to open in Ohio.

By PCD Staff
Tint World plans strategic development in Carolinas

BOCA RATON, Fla. — A development agreement will result in six new locations throughout North and South Carolina.

By PCD Staff
A development agreement will result in six new locations throughout North and South Carolina.
Bubble Down Car Wash unveils new Riverview location

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — To mark this milestone, Bubble Down threw a grand opening celebration that included prizes, giveaways, swag, free annual memberships and more.

By PCD Staff
DETAIL PLUS’s Sharie Sipowicz passes away

Sharie Sipowicz, long-time national sales manager for DETAIL PLUS, peacefully passed away with her family by her side on Aug. 2, 2023.

By PCD Staff

Other Posts

Woodie’s Wash Shack breaks ground on new location in Fishhawk

LITHIA, Fla. — Founding membership sign-ups will be available at a discounted rate for those in the Lithia area.

By PCD Staff
Mammoth Holdings opens Pitstop location in Mobile market

DALLAS — The new site aligns with Mammoth’s dual growth strategy of developing greenfield locations while also acquiring existing brands.

By PCD Staff
Splash Car Wash hits 60 sites

MILFORD, Conn. — The new site, which has a 130-foot conveyor with 19 free self-service vacuum stations, is Splash’s 41st New York state location.

By PCD Staff
Bixby Knolls wins top wash honors

LONG BEACH, Calif. — This is the second consecutive win for the full-service hand carwash.

By PCD Staff