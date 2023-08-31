ISTOBAL to attend 2023 NACS Show with latest rollover

ATLANTA — On Oct. 4-6 ISTOBAL USA will showcase its ISTOBAL M’WASH PRO, the company’s latest high-end rollover at the NACS Show in Atlanta, (Booth #B5141), according to a press release.

The M’WASH PRO unifies the latest technology and the aesthetics of the group’s European models with the versatility of the FLEX5 line of equipment, the company noted.

This model, developed specially for the U.S. market, responds to a demand from U.S. customers for versatility, higher efficiency and increased profitability.

The new design optimizes wash control and quality, with its various configurations, extra options, and more efficient and connected technology.

The M’WASH PRO’s sleek image can be customized in a wide range of styling details including fairing vinyls and a multitude of LED options that turn the machine into a show, taking customer experience to the next level.

Its advanced technology with state-of-the-art software, modern design and its many available options allow for a wide variety of programs that will increase the value of the average ticket in the installation.

ISTOBAL recognizes the need to cater to many types of vehicles. In recognition of that, they now offer an extra wide option specifically for wider vehicles.

The company released their extended height option several years ago which targets taller vehicles such as Sprinter vans.

Now, with an extended width option available as well, customers can expand their market even further, maximizing their profits, the company said.