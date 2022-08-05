LUV Car Wash expands presence in North Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — LUV Car Wash is “spreading the LUV” across greater Los Angeles, California, with the acquisition of two locations in Van Nuys and Reseda, California, stated a press release.

Click Here to Read More

LUV recently announced it has acquired two Wishy Washy Car Wash locations.

This brings LUV to eight locations around the greater Los Angeles market with plans to expand to over 20 sites in the area.

LUV anticipates rebranding the Wishy Washy locations to fit the company’s brand within the next six months.

The new sites are located at 14527 Sherman Way in Van Nuys, California, and 7326 Reseda Blvd. in Reseda, California.

“We’re thrilled to find two more amazing sites for LUV Car Wash in the LA area,” Vice President of Business Development Josh Kingsley said. “We have big plans in this market and can’t wait to spread more LUV across California. We look forward to bringing our top-of-the-line carwash experience to more even members of the LA community!”