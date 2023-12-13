 Mammoth Holdings opens Silverstar Car Wash in Fargo market

Mammoth Holdings opens Silverstar Car Wash in Fargo market

DALLAS — The site is the 23rd Mammoth location under the Silverstar Car Wash brand.

By PCD Staff

DALLAS — Mammoth Holdings LLC announced the recent opening of its newest location, Silverstar Car Wash in Fargo, North Dakota, in a press release.

The new site aligns with Mammoth’s dual growth strategy of developing greenfield locations while also acquiring existing brands.

“We’re pleased to serve the Fargo area with a state-of-the-art facility and world-class customer service,” said Dave Hoffmann, chairman and CEO of Mammoth Holdings. “The newest location is the company’s 11th greenfield opening this year and represents another step forward towards our goal of 500 sites.”

With six locations now in the Fargo market, this new site is set to become a go-to destination for car owners in the area, providing convenience and top-notch service to every car and every customer.

The site is the 23rd Mammoth location under the Silverstar Car Wash brand.

