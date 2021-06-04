Market Focus: Sonny’s Enterprises announces key organizational change | Professional Carwashing & Detailing

This week, we feature an organizational change and plans for a new carwash.

Click Here to Read More

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sonny’s Enterprises announces key organizational change TAMARAC, Fla. — Sonny’s recently announced an organizational change to strengthen how it serves clients and to support its accelerated pace of growth, stated a company press release. Kati Pierce has been promoted to president and will continue to report to Paul Fazio, chief executive officer. As president, Pierce will oversee the day-to-day operations of Sonny’s Holdings. Pierce most recently served as Sonny’s senior vice president of sales and marketing and she has more than 25 years of experience in the carwash industry as an owner, operator and distributor.

Advertisement

As CEO, Fazio will continue to focus on strategic initiatives, mergers and acquisitions, and the growth of Sonny’s Holdings. “Internally, we all know Kati has been running Sonny’s day-to-day operations for the last year. This announcement gives Kati the title to match what she has been doing,” Fazio said. “She has a clear view of what Sonny’s is and can be, and a persistent focus on the customer. During the past seven years, under Kati’s sales and marketing leadership, we’ve made meaningful progress. She’s been an integral part of growing and strengthening our company, and she’s brought greater focus and accountability to each of our solutions.”

Advertisement

Fazio also commented that this change creates the structure for Sonny’s today and long term. “Each acquisition restates our commitment to providing solutions that help our customers run successful carwash businesses. By creating the president position with Kati in the role, we support our continuous effort to ‘Make CarWashing Easy’ and we build on the existing strength of Sonny’s,” said Fazio. Plans for carwash in Riverside move forward WICHITA, Kan. — According to a news report from ksn.com, plans for a new carwash are moving forward for Wichita’s North Riverside.

Advertisement