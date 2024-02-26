 Metro Express Car Wash marks grand opening in Garden City

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — The opening of the new Idaho location included a donation to The Boys and Girls Club of Ada County.

By Rich DiPaolo
Rich DiPaolo is the Associate Publisher – Editorial of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
Published:
Metro Express Car Wash Garden City, Idaho

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — The grand opening of Metro Express Car Wash at 8200 W Chinden Blvd. in Garden City, Idaho, featured free carwashes, special discounts on unlimited membership plans, and a substantial donation to The Boys and Girls Club of Ada County, the company announced in a press release.

The grand opening underscored Metro Express’s dedication to community engagement, with donations gathered from patrons and significant contributions from local businesses, including a generous donation from Russell Construction, the firm responsible for building the new site.

Banner Bank provided financing for the construction, and Golden West Signs supplied the signage. 

Local businesses contributed to the festivities, including Disciples Coffee Roasters of Garden City, which donated coffee, while Pastry Perfection from Boise created branded cookies for the event.  

Bill Martin, founder and CEO of Metro Express Car Wash, reflected on the significance of the day: “Opening our new location in Garden City is a proud moment for us, especially as we commemorate my 50th year in the carwash industry. It’s always been our goal at Metro Express to give back to the community that supports us. Through initiatives like our fundraiser for The Boys and Girls Club of Ada County and offering free washes and discounted memberships, we aim to show our gratitude and reinforce our commitment to making a positive impact. We’re here to do more than just wash cars; we’re here to support our community and help make it a better place.” 

Leslie Yost from the Garden City Chamber of Commerce lauded Metro Express’s enduring community involvement: “Metro Express has been an integral part of the Treasure Valley community for many years, and we’re delighted with their decision to open a new location in Garden City. Their commitment to excellence is apparent not just in how they operate their business but also in their active support and engagement within the community. The opening of their new site contributes positively to our local economy by creating jobs and stimulating economic growth. This beautifully maintained facility is a testament to their dedication and is a welcome enhancement to our neighborhood.” 

Tim O’Donnell of The Boys & Girls Club of Ada County thanked Metro Express for their contribution: “We are incredibly thankful for the donation from Metro Express, their customers, Banner Bank, Russell Construction and Goldenwest Signs. Metro’s ongoing support has been instrumental in funding inclusive programs for local youth, solidifying their role as a valued partner in our ongoing mission.” 

The grand opening showcases the new Metro Max with Graphene Armor wash package, incorporating advanced Graphene Armor technology.

Metro Express Car Wash also announced it is celebrating Martin’s 50th anniversary in the carwash industry throughout 2024 a series of special events and promotions.

“Stay tuned for a year filled with celebration, as we honor Bill’s legacy and express our gratitude to our customers for their ongoing support and trust,” the company stated.

