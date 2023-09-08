 NRCC early bird registration ends soon!

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Early bird pricing for the 2023 NRCC is available until Sept. 15, 2023.

By PCD Staff

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — There are still a few days left to save on registration for the 2023 Northeast Regional Carwash Convention (NRCC).

The convention returns to Atlantic City, Oct. 2-4, 2023, at the Atlantic City Convention Center.

Early Bird registration is available through Sept. 15.

2023 Show Highlights Include:

  • Keynote Speaker & Award-Winning Leadership Expert Mark Denton
  • Breakout Speaker Chris Brown, Myrrh Consulting
  • Breakout Speaker Arthur Greeno, Chick-fil-A
  • Welcome Reception open to all attendees
  • Record-breaking sold-out show floor!

For a handy guide to the show, check out the PC&D Exhibit Product Guide produced exclusively for the NRCC show.

For a complete listing of this year’s educational lineup and to register, visit nrccshow.com or call 800-868-8590.

The NRCC is an alliance of volunteers from five carwash associations: the Connecticut Carwash Association (CCA), New England Carwash Association (NECA), New York State Car Wash Association (NYSCWA), the Car Wash Operators of New Jersey (CWONJ) and the Mid-Atlantic Carwash Association (MCA).

