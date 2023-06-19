 OPW Vehicle Wash Solutions names new in-bay product manager

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Professional Carwashing & Detailing
Carwash News

OPW Vehicle Wash Solutions names new in-bay product manager

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Mark Porter joins the company to handle portfolio management for in-bay automatics.

Avatar
By PCD Staff
Mark Porter - OPW

Related Articles

GREEN BAY, Wis. — OPW Vehicle Wash Solutions (VWS) announced that it has named Mark Porter as its new product manager – in-bay automatics.

Porter is responsible for the complete portfolio management of in-bay automatics for OPW VWS, including product line vision, strategy, product roadmapping and positioning.

“Mark brings a deep understanding of product management to OPW VWS. That experience in managing product life cycles will help drive our product success and continue to help OPW VWS focus on meeting our customer needs,” said Dave Dougherty, general manager, OPW VWS In-Bay Automatics. “We are excited to have Mark on our team and we look forward to him helping OPW VWS continue to be an industry leader.”

Porter joins OPW VWS from Regal Rexnord, where he served as the global product manager for the company’s Generator Division.

Before that, Porter spent nine years in senior product manager and marketing roles for H.B. Fuller, Bestolife Corporation and Deltrol Controls.

Porter also has sales strategy experience, the majority of which stems from spending 15 years with Henkel Loctite Corporation as strategic account sales manager.

He also held management roles with Dymax Corporation and Imperial Supplies.

Porter has a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration with an emphasis on marketing from the University of Montana.

He is based in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and reports to Dougherty.

“The PDQ and Belanger brands have been market leaders in the carwash industry for many years and I am excited for the opportunity to help grow these brands even further, while finding new and innovative ways to continue OPW VWS’ market leadership,” Porter said.

For more information on OPW Vehicle Wash Solutions, visit opwvws.com.

You May Also Like

Mint Eco Car Wash logo
Carwash News

BendPak invests in new global headquarters

SANTA PAULA, Calif. — The new headquarters will be home to client and customer service, engineering, product development, marketing, information technology, human resources, accounting and management.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

SANTA PAULA, Calif. — BendPak, Inc. announced in a press release the company has purchased a new global headquarters in Agoura Hills, California.

The 22,256-square-foot administrative building, built in 2012 for the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation, is situated on 12 acres in the foothills of the Santa Monica Mountains, just west of Los Angeles.

Read Full Article

More Carwash News Posts
Ziebart multi-unit franchisee group expands to Florida

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Vincenzo Carangi and Ann Scalia will serve as part-owners of the Fort Myers location.

By PCD Staff
PSD Codax names new manager of business development

BRISTOL, England — Smith will be directly responsible for PSD Codax sales and marketing efforts in the United Kingdom, Ireland and Scandinavian markets.

By PCD Staff
NYSCWA spring meeting features tour, communications consultant

KINGSTON, N.Y. — The interactive presentation from Skip Weisman provided great insight for attendees who were able to strengthen their skills.

By PCD Staff
Woodie’s Wash Shack opens second Gandy Blvd. location

TAMPA, Fla. — Woodie’s Wash Shack, a family-owned Bay area chain of carwashes, opened its newest location at 3011 W Gandy Blvd. on May 26, according to a press release.

By PCD Staff

Other Posts

Take 5 Car Wash grand opens new locations

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The new locations in Louisiana and North Carolina will offer free Pro5 Plus washes to customers June 2-12.

By PCD Staff
BendPak completes East Coast expansion

SANTA PAULA, Calif. — New building nearly doubles size of Alabama logistics and distribution center.

By PCD Staff
Spotless Brands names new CEO

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill. — John Standley succeeds Russ Reynolds, who will serve as an operating advisor to the company and board member.

By PCD Staff
Magnolia Wash Holdings opens New Camel Express in Georgia

HAZLEHURST, Ga. — To welcome residents to the facility, Camel Express will celebrate its grand opening with free washes June 9-11.

By PCD Staff