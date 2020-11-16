Connect with us
PC&D Unscripted 15: Understanding different POS systems

 

David Kuchenski, DRB product manager, discusses the differences between cloud-based, hybrid-cloud and on-premise POS systems.
In this PC&D Unscripted interview, Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo and David Kuchenski, DRB product manager, discuss the benefits of a hybrid-cloud point-of-sale (POS) system as well as clear up some of the confusion between cloud-based, hybrid-cloud and on-premise POS technologies.

For instance, Kuchenski says, “With the hybrid model, you get the speed of an on-premise architecture with the benefits of a cloud implementation.”

