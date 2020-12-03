PC&D Unscripted 19: The past, present and future of processing

In this PC&D Unscripted interview, Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo and Kevin Detrick, founder and president of Innovative Control Systems (ICS), discuss the changes in point-of-sale technologies and customer processing in recent decades as well as how the need for contactless transactions has emerged in recent years.

For instance, Detrick says, “Edge computing with redundancy is really going to be the future of point-of-sale management solutions in carwashing.”

