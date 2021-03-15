 PC&D Unscripted 28: FAQs from New Carwash Investors | Professional Carwashing & Detailing
PC&D Unscripted 28: FAQs from New Carwash Investors

PC&D Unscripted 28: FAQs from New Carwash Investors

Video

PC&D Unscripted 28: FAQs from New Carwash Investors

 

Brandon Burk, Mark VII Equipment Inc.’s sales manager for the Carolinas, discusses some common questions asked by interested new investors.
In this PC&D Unscripted interview, Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo speaks with Brandon Burk, Mark VII Equipment Inc.’s sales manager for the Carolinas, to discuss some common questions asked by interested new investors.

“As far as your ROI, you’re typically seeing 18 to 24 months … and you’re seeing about a 40% return on your investment. And of course that all varies on location, location, location,” Burk explains.

