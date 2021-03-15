PC&D Unscripted 28: FAQs from New Carwash Investors | Professional Carwashing & Detailing

In this PC&D Unscripted interview, Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo speaks with Brandon Burk, Mark VII Equipment Inc.’s sales manager for the Carolinas, to discuss some common questions asked by interested new investors.

Click Here to Read More

“As far as your ROI, you’re typically seeing 18 to 24 months … and you’re seeing about a 40% return on your investment. And of course that all varies on location, location, location,” Burk explains.

Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to catch all the latest videos, including interviews in our new PC&D Unscripted series.